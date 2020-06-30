1501 W LEMON STREET

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in a CORNER townhome with views of Downtown Tampa! The home comes equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances,42 flat panel wood cabinets, Plank hardwood on the main floor, carpet in the bedrooms! The lower level features a large private bedroom and full bathroom with a covered porch, perfect for hosting guests as well as access to your two-car rear-facing garage.The open-concept main floor houses your gourmet kitchen with massive island, powder bathroom and large living room with access to your balcony overlooking the downtown skyline! On the third level, you will find three bedrooms, including your private Master Suite!The corner unit features windows on three sides with South facing exposure for SUNSHINE AND NATURAL LIGHT. Concrete block build in-between each home, decreasing noise from your neighbors. Exterior block is foam-filled for better insulation and lower energy bills! Located in the Plant school district, this beautiful townhome is centrally located and walking distance to the University of Tampa, Bayshore Blvd, Downtown Tampa, The Riverwalk, Water Street Tampa, Amalie Arena, Julian B Lane and Curtis Hixon parks, The Straz Center, Hyde Park, Soho, The Hall on Franklin and Armature Works. Within about a 10 minute drive you have access to Tampa International Airport, Westshore Mall, International Plaza Mall, Raymond James Stadium,Tampa General Hospital.Quick access to the Selmon Expressway, I-275, I-4, I-75. Do not miss this great townhome!