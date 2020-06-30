All apartments in Tampa
1501 W LEMON STREET
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1501 W LEMON STREET

1501 West Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 West Lemon Street, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to live in a CORNER townhome with views of Downtown Tampa! The home comes equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances,42 flat panel wood cabinets, Plank hardwood on the main floor, carpet in the bedrooms! The lower level features a large private bedroom and full bathroom with a covered porch, perfect for hosting guests as well as access to your two-car rear-facing garage.The open-concept main floor houses your gourmet kitchen with massive island, powder bathroom and large living room with access to your balcony overlooking the downtown skyline! On the third level, you will find three bedrooms, including your private Master Suite!The corner unit features windows on three sides with South facing exposure for SUNSHINE AND NATURAL LIGHT. Concrete block build in-between each home, decreasing noise from your neighbors. Exterior block is foam-filled for better insulation and lower energy bills! Located in the Plant school district, this beautiful townhome is centrally located and walking distance to the University of Tampa, Bayshore Blvd, Downtown Tampa, The Riverwalk, Water Street Tampa, Amalie Arena, Julian B Lane and Curtis Hixon parks, The Straz Center, Hyde Park, Soho, The Hall on Franklin and Armature Works. Within about a 10 minute drive you have access to Tampa International Airport, Westshore Mall, International Plaza Mall, Raymond James Stadium,Tampa General Hospital.Quick access to the Selmon Expressway, I-275, I-4, I-75. Do not miss this great townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 W LEMON STREET have any available units?
1501 W LEMON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 W LEMON STREET have?
Some of 1501 W LEMON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 W LEMON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1501 W LEMON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 W LEMON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1501 W LEMON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1501 W LEMON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1501 W LEMON STREET offers parking.
Does 1501 W LEMON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 W LEMON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 W LEMON STREET have a pool?
No, 1501 W LEMON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1501 W LEMON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1501 W LEMON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 W LEMON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 W LEMON STREET has units with dishwashers.

