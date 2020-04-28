All apartments in Tampa
1418 Harbour Walk Rd
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1418 Harbour Walk Rd

1418 Harbour Walk Road · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Harbour Island - Please call Josh Alvarez at (813) 285-2904 for more information on this home. Welcome to Harbour Island! Immerse yourself in the Island lifestyle. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Tampa, on ramps to interstates and the developing water street community. Walk down to the all new Sparkman Wharf, Amelie arena, restaurants, shops and the Tampa Riverwalk! With patios and balconies on every floor, enjoy your morning coffee watching the cruise ships leave port and a nice ocean breeze. This 3 story townhome comes fully furnished, just bring your suitcase! Come see this rental before it is gone! There is a $60 application fee per applicant over 18yrs. (paid online). A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in (household), along with any rent and deposit(s).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5073543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have any available units?
1418 Harbour Walk Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have?
Some of 1418 Harbour Walk Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Harbour Walk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Harbour Walk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Harbour Walk Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd offer parking?
No, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd has a pool.
Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have accessible units?
No, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Harbour Walk Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Harbour Walk Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
