1418 Harbour Walk Rd

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

Harbour Island - Please call Josh Alvarez at (813) 285-2904 for more information on this home. Welcome to Harbour Island! Immerse yourself in the Island lifestyle. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Tampa, on ramps to interstates and the developing water street community. Walk down to the all new Sparkman Wharf, Amelie arena, restaurants, shops and the Tampa Riverwalk! With patios and balconies on every floor, enjoy your morning coffee watching the cruise ships leave port and a nice ocean breeze. This 3 story townhome comes fully furnished, just bring your suitcase! Come see this rental before it is gone! There is a $60 application fee per applicant over 18yrs. (paid online). A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in (household), along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5073543)