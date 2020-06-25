13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Town House for Rent Two Story. Gated community,Club house,Pool,Whirlpool,Close to many places in Tampa.Three bedrooms upstairs,Master has on suite bathroom with shower walk in closet.Washer Dryer upstairs for easy use. Half bath downstairs near kitchen and Living room...Dining Room combination with Living Room,Open kitchen plan granite counters overlooking the living room.Dishwasher,Electric Range,Refrigerator,Garbage Disp. Many cabinets.Great layout.Community has great areas to walk around or Jog.