13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE
13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE

13943 River Willow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13943 River Willow Pl, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Town House for Rent Two Story. Gated community,Club house,Pool,Whirlpool,Close to many places in Tampa.Three bedrooms upstairs,Master has on suite bathroom with shower walk in closet.Washer Dryer upstairs for easy use. Half bath downstairs near kitchen and Living room...Dining Room combination with Living Room,Open kitchen plan granite counters overlooking the living room.Dishwasher,Electric Range,Refrigerator,Garbage Disp. Many cabinets.Great layout.Community has great areas to walk around or Jog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have any available units?
13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have?
Some of 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offers parking.
Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE has a pool.
Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13943 RIVER WILLOW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
