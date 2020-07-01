All apartments in Tampa
13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE

13936 Snapper Fin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13936 Snapper Fin Ln, Tampa, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2016 built, like new, 3 bedroom & 2 ½ bath townhome, waiting for you in the Hidden River Gated Community. 1525 sq. ft. of climate controlled living space. Features large ceramic tile flooring in all main living area. Gourmet kitchen, with all stainless-steel appliances & upgraded cabinets, opens to the living room. The granite kitchen counters match the bathroom granite counters. All 3 spacious bedrooms, as well as the washer and dryer, are located upstairs. Master Suite presents a walk in closet and double vanity. Entrance/Foyer Closet. Enjoy the Florida weather out on your private, spacious 8x20 screened lanai. No backyard neighbors! 1 car garage with a parking pad that accommodates 2 cars. Rent includes all exterior maintenance/lawn care, water, sewer & garbage. Community clubhouse features heated pool, spa, game room and an excellent fitness center. With easy access to all work and play. Very near to I-75, USF, Telecom Park, Busch Gardens, the VA, Moffitt, Shopping Malls and Restaurants. Available after April 7, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have any available units?
13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have?
Some of 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE offers parking.
Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE has a pool.
Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

