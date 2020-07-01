13936 SNAPPER FIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2016 built, like new, 3 bedroom & 2 ½ bath townhome, waiting for you in the Hidden River Gated Community. 1525 sq. ft. of climate controlled living space. Features large ceramic tile flooring in all main living area. Gourmet kitchen, with all stainless-steel appliances & upgraded cabinets, opens to the living room. The granite kitchen counters match the bathroom granite counters. All 3 spacious bedrooms, as well as the washer and dryer, are located upstairs. Master Suite presents a walk in closet and double vanity. Entrance/Foyer Closet. Enjoy the Florida weather out on your private, spacious 8x20 screened lanai. No backyard neighbors! 1 car garage with a parking pad that accommodates 2 cars. Rent includes all exterior maintenance/lawn care, water, sewer & garbage. Community clubhouse features heated pool, spa, game room and an excellent fitness center. With easy access to all work and play. Very near to I-75, USF, Telecom Park, Busch Gardens, the VA, Moffitt, Shopping Malls and Restaurants. Available after April 7, 2020