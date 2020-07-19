All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 135 S SHERRILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
135 S SHERRILL STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

135 S SHERRILL STREET

135 South Sherrill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

135 South Sherrill Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Available Mid to Late Feb 2020. Cordoba Beach Park is a small town-home community deeded as condos with brick lined driveways, streets and lush landscaping. This Mediterranean three story town home comes with a one car garage and covered tandem parking as well as street parking at your front door on S Sherrill. First floor office or bedroom and 2nd floor open Living Room Kitchen and Great Room Combo, Third floor has two bedroom suites. Community features Clubhouse, Billiards, Fitness, Pool. Central business district neighboring Westshore Mall and just short distance to TIA .
Easy access to Howard Franklin Bridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have any available units?
135 S SHERRILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have?
Some of 135 S SHERRILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 S SHERRILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
135 S SHERRILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S SHERRILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 135 S SHERRILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 135 S SHERRILL STREET offers parking.
Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 S SHERRILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 135 S SHERRILL STREET has a pool.
Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 135 S SHERRILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S SHERRILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 S SHERRILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College