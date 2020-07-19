135 S SHERRILL STREET

Amenities

Available Mid to Late Feb 2020. Cordoba Beach Park is a small town-home community deeded as condos with brick lined driveways, streets and lush landscaping. This Mediterranean three story town home comes with a one car garage and covered tandem parking as well as street parking at your front door on S Sherrill. First floor office or bedroom and 2nd floor open Living Room Kitchen and Great Room Combo, Third floor has two bedroom suites. Community features Clubhouse, Billiards, Fitness, Pool. Central business district neighboring Westshore Mall and just short distance to TIA .

Easy access to Howard Franklin Bridge