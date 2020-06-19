1301 S Howard Ave, B9

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Updated SOHO Condo - Welcome to the perfect low maintenance South Tampa rental. Rent amount includes electric, water, trash and sewer. This condo is walking distance to Bayshore Blvd, the SOHO strip and dozens of restaurants. Are you looking for an easy rental, but need some extra storage? No worries! This unit comes with a huge, detached, covered, storage closet. Looking for a complex with amenities? We have you covered- this unit is located right across from the pool! Complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, updated flooring, in-unit washer/dryer and beautiful bathroom. This unit is sure to WOW any and all of your guests.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3384173)