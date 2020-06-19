All apartments in Tampa
1301 S Howard Ave, B9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1301 S Howard Ave, B9

1301 South Howard Avenue · (813) 773-4776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Bayshore Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Updated SOHO Condo - Welcome to the perfect low maintenance South Tampa rental. Rent amount includes electric, water, trash and sewer. This condo is walking distance to Bayshore Blvd, the SOHO strip and dozens of restaurants. Are you looking for an easy rental, but need some extra storage? No worries! This unit comes with a huge, detached, covered, storage closet. Looking for a complex with amenities? We have you covered- this unit is located right across from the pool! Complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, updated flooring, in-unit washer/dryer and beautiful bathroom. This unit is sure to WOW any and all of your guests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3384173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have any available units?
1301 S Howard Ave, B9 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have?
Some of 1301 S Howard Ave, B9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S Howard Ave, B9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 offer parking?
No, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 has a pool.
Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have accessible units?
No, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 S Howard Ave, B9 does not have units with dishwashers.
