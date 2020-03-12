All apartments in Tampa
1224 E Flora St

1224 East Flora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 East Flora Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Flora - Property Id: 128470

Location, Location, Location! This ideal Seminole Heights home is 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a great layout leaving you with all the space you need. Located on a large corner lot it's walking distance to Hillsborough River and park as well and close to some of Seminole Heights hottest spots. A true gem that won't last long! (note the house does not come furnished)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

