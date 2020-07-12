122 S ROME AVENUE

Amenities

Luxury Townhome located in the middle of Hyde Park / SoHo District. This is an amazing location! Close to the University of Tampa, walking distance to numerous restaurants and coffee shops. Easy access to the Selmon Expressway, Kenedy Blvd and 275. This Townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen and living room, washer and dryer, a single car garage and lots of off street parking. This property is tenant occupied through the end of May but available to view with notice. Application fees are $60 per adult applicant. Call to schedule your showing today!