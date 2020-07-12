All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:39 PM

122 S ROME AVENUE

122 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
Luxury Townhome located in the middle of Hyde Park / SoHo District. This is an amazing location! Close to the University of Tampa, walking distance to numerous restaurants and coffee shops. Easy access to the Selmon Expressway, Kenedy Blvd and 275. This Townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen and living room, washer and dryer, a single car garage and lots of off street parking. This property is tenant occupied through the end of May but available to view with notice. Application fees are $60 per adult applicant. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S ROME AVENUE have any available units?
122 S ROME AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S ROME AVENUE have?
Some of 122 S ROME AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S ROME AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
122 S ROME AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S ROME AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 122 S ROME AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 122 S ROME AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 122 S ROME AVENUE offers parking.
Does 122 S ROME AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S ROME AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S ROME AVENUE have a pool?
No, 122 S ROME AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 122 S ROME AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 122 S ROME AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S ROME AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S ROME AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
