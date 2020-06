Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very Cute 2/1 block bungalow for rent. Great Location in South Seminole Heights.

Close to Old Height Bisto, Ell's Folk Art Cafe, Independent Bar, Starbucks and more.

Open living room as you first walk in. Nice Front porch. Updated Kitchen Cabinets.

$1100 for First Months Rent and $1100 for Deposit. $25 Application Fee