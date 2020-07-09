All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1216 E Caracas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1216 E Caracas St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

1216 E Caracas St

1216 East Caracas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1216 East Caracas Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet neighborhood. Section 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 E Caracas St have any available units?
1216 E Caracas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1216 E Caracas St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 E Caracas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 E Caracas St pet-friendly?
No, 1216 E Caracas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1216 E Caracas St offer parking?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not offer parking.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have a pool?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have accessible units?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 E Caracas St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College