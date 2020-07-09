Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Home
Tampa, FL
1216 E Caracas St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1216 E Caracas St
1216 East Caracas Street
No Longer Available
Location
1216 East Caracas Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet neighborhood. Section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 E Caracas St have any available units?
1216 E Caracas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1216 E Caracas St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 E Caracas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 E Caracas St pet-friendly?
No, 1216 E Caracas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1216 E Caracas St offer parking?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not offer parking.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have a pool?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have accessible units?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 E Caracas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 E Caracas St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 E Caracas St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Wesley Chapel, FL
