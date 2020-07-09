All apartments in Tampa
1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1

1211 East Kennedy Boulevard · (727) 420-7912
Location

1211 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,670

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Channelside Gem-Concrete construction*Very cool - Property Id: 280109

(sorry-no co-signers) --Top rated Channelside Boutique apartment. Amazing walkability! New Publix next door. All porcelain tiles in the unit, Italian cabinets, quartz countertops, concrete construction, full size washer/dryer, One free parking spot in secure garage included. Two story fitness center, zero entry saltwater pool, dog park, business center and clubhouse.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**
Do NOT apply in this website.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280109
Property Id 280109

(RLNE5868453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have any available units?
1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have?
Some of 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 offers parking.
Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 has a pool.
Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have accessible units?
No, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1 has units with dishwashers.
