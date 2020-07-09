1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1

Amenities

Channelside Gem-Concrete construction*Very cool - Property Id: 280109



(sorry-no co-signers) --Top rated Channelside Boutique apartment. Amazing walkability! New Publix next door. All porcelain tiles in the unit, Italian cabinets, quartz countertops, concrete construction, full size washer/dryer, One free parking spot in secure garage included. Two story fitness center, zero entry saltwater pool, dog park, business center and clubhouse.

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

727-420-7912

*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model

**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**

