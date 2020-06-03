All apartments in Tampa
1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE
1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

1195 Shipwatch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Shipwatch Circle, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Harbour Island 3BR/2.5BA Gorgeous two-story Townhouse in Harbour Homes. This townhouse community is behind the main gate with security guard and all the beautiful homes around it. Features wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and rich wood cabinetry, master bedroom with en-suite bath and open loft area. Enjoy your private outdoor terrace and deck year round, the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining. Harbour Homes is in a great location behind the main gates on Harbour Island with 24-hr guard gated entry, resort style pool and fitness center. Enjoy living within a short walk to Bayshore, Downtown and Channelside You can stroll to restaurants and nightlife, downtown, restaurants, nightlife, culture, The Forum, the convention center, Channelside, athletic club/spa and much more. It's the perfect combination of urban and island living, conveniently located to I-275, I-4, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have any available units?
1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have?
Some of 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
