All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 PM

1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

1161 Harbour Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1161 Harbour Bay Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Harbour Island Townhome! This spacious 3bed 2.5bath 2car garage doesn't come available very often. The open/airy floor plan will not disappoint. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless appliances. The master suite features a loft right outside the door that is perfect for office space. And the brick patio and yard are perfect for entertaining(grills allowed). All of this while being able to walk to the Amelia Arena, Tampa Riverwalk, Channelside, Cruise port, Florida aquarium, and plenty of shopping and dining! Convenient to Harbor Island Athletic Club which has a spa, lots of soft tennis courts, indoor basketball, and racquetball, to name a few. Available 6/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have any available units?
1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have?
Some of 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College