1161 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

Stunning Harbour Island Townhome! This spacious 3bed 2.5bath 2car garage doesn't come available very often. The open/airy floor plan will not disappoint. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless appliances. The master suite features a loft right outside the door that is perfect for office space. And the brick patio and yard are perfect for entertaining(grills allowed). All of this while being able to walk to the Amelia Arena, Tampa Riverwalk, Channelside, Cruise port, Florida aquarium, and plenty of shopping and dining! Convenient to Harbor Island Athletic Club which has a spa, lots of soft tennis courts, indoor basketball, and racquetball, to name a few. Available 6/1/19.