Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Living here will put you in the heart of one of the most electric areas of South Tampa for those who like to kick up their feet. This home is located in the Plant school district is rated the number one school district in the state of Florida in 2019. Warm, richly appointed classic elevations with the most innovative designs White decorative windows throughout. Cheyenne raised panel interior doors with hardware 5 1/4" crown molding in owner's retreat and tray 5 1/4" colonial baseboards throughout 3 1/4" casing Custom wood window sills and trim Delta plumbing fixtures in all baths Matching towel bars with plumbing fixtures Granite countertops in all baths with under-mount sinks Maple cabinets in all baths. Decorative backsplash Designer 42" white maple recessed panel cabinets with crown molding. Custom fitted granite countertops Undermount stainless steel sink Spacious, private owner's retreat Generous walk-in closets Creative window designs 5 1/4" decorative crown molding Ceramic tile flooring in bath Granite vanities with under-mount sinks. Oversized mirrors with decorative lighting Elongated commode in private water closets in owner's retreat bath Separate enclosed shower with safety glass Decorative shower/tub wall tile selections Maple cabinets Built-in mirrored medicine cabinet with beveled edge Spacious linen closets. Delta plumbing fixtures.