114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Welcome to Villa Del Mare...where the mystique of Mediterranean style and upscale gated living blend together to become the best kept secret on exclusive Davis Island. Enjoy the privilege of this sought-after 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage end unit which features three stories of modern living space equipped with a functioning elevator and a custom designed fourth-floor sun deck overlooking Downtown Tampa Skyline. Each spacious bedroom in this townhome features its own full bathroom and adequate closet space in each guest room. You will be amazed at the functionality of this spacious gourmet kitchen and open living room area that this townhome possesses along with beautifully appointed hardwood floors. Located just blocks away from the top rated Tampa General Hospital and just walking distance to boutique shops, dining, waterfront and nightlife. Tampa community pool facilities nearby as well as premier Marjorie Jenkins Park and Yacht basin. Any applications received will be reviewed by 5pm on 7/28/2019.