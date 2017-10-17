All apartments in Tampa
114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5

114 E Davis Island Blvd 5 · No Longer Available
Location

114 E Davis Island Blvd 5, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Welcome to Villa Del Mare...where the mystique of Mediterranean style and upscale gated living blend together to become the best kept secret on exclusive Davis Island. Enjoy the privilege of this sought-after 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage end unit which features three stories of modern living space equipped with a functioning elevator and a custom designed fourth-floor sun deck overlooking Downtown Tampa Skyline. Each spacious bedroom in this townhome features its own full bathroom and adequate closet space in each guest room. You will be amazed at the functionality of this spacious gourmet kitchen and open living room area that this townhome possesses along with beautifully appointed hardwood floors. Located just blocks away from the top rated Tampa General Hospital and just walking distance to boutique shops, dining, waterfront and nightlife. Tampa community pool facilities nearby as well as premier Marjorie Jenkins Park and Yacht basin. Any applications received will be reviewed by 5pm on 7/28/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have any available units?
114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have?
Some of 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 currently offering any rent specials?
114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 pet-friendly?
No, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 offer parking?
Yes, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 offers parking.
Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have a pool?
Yes, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 has a pool.
Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have accessible units?
No, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E DAVIS BOULEVARD #5 has units with dishwashers.
