Tampa, FL
112 S Hesperides St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

112 S Hesperides St

112 South Hesperides Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Hesperides Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! 4 Bedroom South Tampa Single Family Home. A+ rated school district and only minutes to downtown, Westshore business district and Tampa International Airport. Open floor plan features upgraded eat in kitchen with granite countertops, raised panel cabinetry and energy efficient appliance package. Large living room with fireplace and entire home is either ceramic tile, Terrazzo or wood floors. NO CARPET! Three full baths and laundry room with washer and dryer and attached carport. Spacious fully fenced-in back yard. To schedule a showing, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S Hesperides St have any available units?
112 S Hesperides St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 S Hesperides St have?
Some of 112 S Hesperides St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S Hesperides St currently offering any rent specials?
112 S Hesperides St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S Hesperides St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 S Hesperides St is pet friendly.
Does 112 S Hesperides St offer parking?
Yes, 112 S Hesperides St offers parking.
Does 112 S Hesperides St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S Hesperides St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S Hesperides St have a pool?
No, 112 S Hesperides St does not have a pool.
Does 112 S Hesperides St have accessible units?
No, 112 S Hesperides St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S Hesperides St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S Hesperides St has units with dishwashers.
