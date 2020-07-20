112 S Hesperides St

Amenities

Location! Location! 4 Bedroom South Tampa Single Family Home. A+ rated school district and only minutes to downtown, Westshore business district and Tampa International Airport. Open floor plan features upgraded eat in kitchen with granite countertops, raised panel cabinetry and energy efficient appliance package. Large living room with fireplace and entire home is either ceramic tile, Terrazzo or wood floors. NO CARPET! Three full baths and laundry room with washer and dryer and attached carport. Spacious fully fenced-in back yard. To schedule a showing, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!