Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1116 Peninsular Street

1116 Peninsular Street · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Peninsular Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
1116 Peninsular Street Available 03/01/20 Adorable Home For Rent 3/2 $1700 - Absolutely Charming, this house has three bedroom with two baths, master is HUGE as is Master bath and walk in closet, master bath has garden tub plus separate shower. Ceiling fans throughout home, bedrooms on a split floor plan, bonus room off of living area, galley kitchen has all wood cabinets, stainless appliances, French doors leading out to screened lanai overlooking a large fenced in backyard with private workshop giving plenty of storage for this home. Beautiful original wood floors throughout, call today to view this home located in beautiful Riverside Heights.

(RLNE5480294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Peninsular Street have any available units?
1116 Peninsular Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Peninsular Street have?
Some of 1116 Peninsular Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Peninsular Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Peninsular Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Peninsular Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Peninsular Street is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Peninsular Street offer parking?
No, 1116 Peninsular Street does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Peninsular Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Peninsular Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Peninsular Street have a pool?
No, 1116 Peninsular Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Peninsular Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 Peninsular Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Peninsular Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Peninsular Street does not have units with dishwashers.

