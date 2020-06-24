Amenities

1116 Peninsular Street Available 03/01/20 Adorable Home For Rent 3/2 $1700 - Absolutely Charming, this house has three bedroom with two baths, master is HUGE as is Master bath and walk in closet, master bath has garden tub plus separate shower. Ceiling fans throughout home, bedrooms on a split floor plan, bonus room off of living area, galley kitchen has all wood cabinets, stainless appliances, French doors leading out to screened lanai overlooking a large fenced in backyard with private workshop giving plenty of storage for this home. Beautiful original wood floors throughout, call today to view this home located in beautiful Riverside Heights.



