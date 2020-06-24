11103 Ancient Futures Drive

Amenities

Stunning 4BD/3BTH Former Model Home Loaded with Upgrades & Lake Views in New Tampa! - *BACK ON MARKET !! ** Former model home loaded with upgrades! This beautiful home has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition. Four Bedrooms with three full bathrooms overlooking a large lake. The 4th bedroom is an expansive loft concept perfect for guests, home office, or bonus room! Architectural and designer features abound. High end kitchen with glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main living areas with travertine tile and inlays, updated lighting fixtures, recessed lighting, french doors, extensive decorative wood work, wrought iron banisters, built-in entertainment center, surround sound, custom paint, columns, window treatments, and so much more! Even the garage has beautiful travertine tile! The large outdoor lanai is your private retreat overlooking the lake; perfect for your morning cup of coffee or weekend BBQs! This is the only home like this ever built in the community so it TRULY is one-of-a-kind! Rental rate includes: lawn care, pest control, basic cable, internet & telephone. It won't last long so make your appointment to see it today! *Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds will be considered. **HOME HAS AN ADDITIONAL $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT**



