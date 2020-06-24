All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 11103 Ancient Futures Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
11103 Ancient Futures Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

11103 Ancient Futures Drive

11103 Ancient Futures Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11103 Ancient Futures Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning 4BD/3BTH Former Model Home Loaded with Upgrades & Lake Views in New Tampa! - *BACK ON MARKET !! ** Former model home loaded with upgrades! This beautiful home has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition. Four Bedrooms with three full bathrooms overlooking a large lake. The 4th bedroom is an expansive loft concept perfect for guests, home office, or bonus room! Architectural and designer features abound. High end kitchen with glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main living areas with travertine tile and inlays, updated lighting fixtures, recessed lighting, french doors, extensive decorative wood work, wrought iron banisters, built-in entertainment center, surround sound, custom paint, columns, window treatments, and so much more! Even the garage has beautiful travertine tile! The large outdoor lanai is your private retreat overlooking the lake; perfect for your morning cup of coffee or weekend BBQs! This is the only home like this ever built in the community so it TRULY is one-of-a-kind! Rental rate includes: lawn care, pest control, basic cable, internet & telephone. It won't last long so make your appointment to see it today! *Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds will be considered. **HOME HAS AN ADDITIONAL $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT**

To view a virtual tour of this property, copy and paste the following link into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1517967?accessKey=5c2a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE4810808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have any available units?
11103 Ancient Futures Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have?
Some of 11103 Ancient Futures Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 Ancient Futures Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11103 Ancient Futures Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 Ancient Futures Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive offers parking.
Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have a pool?
No, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have accessible units?
No, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 Ancient Futures Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 Ancient Futures Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir
Tampa, FL 33625
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College