1107 W Peninsular St

3/2 Charming Home in Tampa Heights. This home has an open floor plan with a decorative fireplace and tons of natural lighting adding to its allure. Kitchen is compact and efficient offering plenty of cupboard space for the chef in the family. Master bedroom has its own private bath with floor to ceiling mirrors adding additional pizazz to an already well-loved home. Remaining two bedrooms share a bathroom. This home offers a sun-room/den or office space as well. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, full size washer/dryer, and wood style flooring. Large uncovered deck in the back of the home can be used for family barbecues. Enjoy the privacy of your large fenced backyard for entertaining or just relaxing! Close to I-275, minutes to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and the Stadium. Available Now!