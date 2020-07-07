All apartments in Tampa
1106 W COPPET COURT
1106 W COPPET COURT

1106 West Coppet Court · No Longer Available
Location

1106 West Coppet Court, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely cottage on a quiet semi private lane in sought after Riverside Heights! This charming abode is about a half mile to the amazing Riverwalk and Armature works. Great central location! Just about 5 minutes to St. Joe's Hospital and about 10 minutes to Tampa General Hospital. It's available furnished or unfurnished. Storage is available on site. Pet ok with approval. One owner is a licensed Florida Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W COPPET COURT have any available units?
1106 W COPPET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W COPPET COURT have?
Some of 1106 W COPPET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W COPPET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W COPPET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W COPPET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 W COPPET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1106 W COPPET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W COPPET COURT offers parking.
Does 1106 W COPPET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 W COPPET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W COPPET COURT have a pool?
No, 1106 W COPPET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W COPPET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1106 W COPPET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W COPPET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W COPPET COURT has units with dishwashers.

