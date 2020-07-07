1106 W COPPET COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely cottage on a quiet semi private lane in sought after Riverside Heights! This charming abode is about a half mile to the amazing Riverwalk and Armature works. Great central location! Just about 5 minutes to St. Joe's Hospital and about 10 minutes to Tampa General Hospital. It's available furnished or unfurnished. Storage is available on site. Pet ok with approval. One owner is a licensed Florida Realtor.