Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

1104 N. Willow Ave. Available 12/01/19 Large Bungalow in North Hyde Park - Large circa 1928 4/2 Bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 3 separate living areas, washer/dryer, off-street parking. A new high efficiency AC system. Students & Pets welcome. Close to UT Campus, Downtown, SOHO and all major interstates.

Professionally owned and Managed; For quickest response; please send a text message to Jerry King at 813-417-0173 to set up a time to see the house. 6-12 month lease available. Students and pets welcome but No Section 8.



(RLNE2479001)