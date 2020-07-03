All apartments in Tampa
1104 N. Willow Ave.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

1104 N. Willow Ave.

1104 North Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1104 North Willow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1104 N. Willow Ave. Available 12/01/19 Large Bungalow in North Hyde Park - Large circa 1928 4/2 Bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 3 separate living areas, washer/dryer, off-street parking. A new high efficiency AC system. Students & Pets welcome. Close to UT Campus, Downtown, SOHO and all major interstates.
Professionally owned and Managed; For quickest response; please send a text message to Jerry King at 813-417-0173 to set up a time to see the house. 6-12 month lease available. Students and pets welcome but No Section 8.

(RLNE2479001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have any available units?
1104 N. Willow Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have?
Some of 1104 N. Willow Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 N. Willow Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 N. Willow Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 N. Willow Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 N. Willow Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1104 N. Willow Ave. offers parking.
Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 N. Willow Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have a pool?
No, 1104 N. Willow Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1104 N. Willow Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 N. Willow Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 N. Willow Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

