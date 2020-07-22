All apartments in Tampa
10939 N. 14th St.

10939 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10939 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in ready 3Bed/2Bath Single family home $1190/mo - Beautiful 4Bedrooms/2Bathrooms Single Family home $1190/mo off Fowler Ave. and N 15th St. Conveniently located near Restaurants, Shopping, Hospitals, Busch Garden, Malls, Zoo, Downtown and Ybor City! Quick access to major roads and highways: I-275, I-75, and I-4 which can take you to neighboring city: Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Clear Water, St. Petersburg, Plant city and Orlando in no time. Don't miss your chance! OPEN HOUSE viewing Thursday (1/16/20) 4:35-4:55pm!!

(RLNE5306870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10939 N. 14th St. have any available units?
10939 N. 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10939 N. 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10939 N. 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10939 N. 14th St. pet-friendly?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. offer parking?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not offer parking.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. have a pool?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10939 N. 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10939 N. 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
