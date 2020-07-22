10939 N. 14th St.

Amenities

Move in ready 3Bed/2Bath Single family home $1190/mo - Beautiful 4Bedrooms/2Bathrooms Single Family home $1190/mo off Fowler Ave. and N 15th St. Conveniently located near Restaurants, Shopping, Hospitals, Busch Garden, Malls, Zoo, Downtown and Ybor City! Quick access to major roads and highways: I-275, I-75, and I-4 which can take you to neighboring city: Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Clear Water, St. Petersburg, Plant city and Orlando in no time. Don't miss your chance! OPEN HOUSE viewing Thursday (1/16/20) 4:35-4:55pm!!



