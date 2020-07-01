10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to the Cory Lake Isles community! Cory Lake Isle is a luxurious gated community with wonderful amenities such as a waterfront beach club, jogging and biking trails, and outdoor hockey rink. amenities features 3BD/2BA/2CG with 1710 SF of living area. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, trash compactor, and stainless steel appliances. The home includes a beautiful tile roof, brick paver driveway/lanai, ceramic tile, open floor plan with tranquil views, volume ceilings, and lush landscaping. The family room has sliding doors that leading to the lanai. The owner's retreat is located at the rear of the home and has a door that leads to the lanai. The master bathroom offers garden tub, and separate walk-in shower.