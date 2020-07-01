All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE

10861 Cory Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10861 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Cory Lake Isles community! Cory Lake Isle is a luxurious gated community with wonderful amenities such as a waterfront beach club, jogging and biking trails, and outdoor hockey rink. amenities features 3BD/2BA/2CG with 1710 SF of living area. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, trash compactor, and stainless steel appliances. The home includes a beautiful tile roof, brick paver driveway/lanai, ceramic tile, open floor plan with tranquil views, volume ceilings, and lush landscaping. The family room has sliding doors that leading to the lanai. The owner's retreat is located at the rear of the home and has a door that leads to the lanai. The master bathroom offers garden tub, and separate walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10861 CORY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

