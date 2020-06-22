10738 Pictorial Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to set a showing to see this lovely 4 bedroom home in Easton Park. This home has formal living and dining room, and kitchen overlooks family room. 42" cabinets with granite counter tops with island and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Split floor plan. Large backyard. Close to everything: grocery stores, retail amenities, schools and parks. Easy commute to Tampa and I-75. HOA approval required - application fee $50