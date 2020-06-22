All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

10738 Pictorial Park Dr

10738 Pictorial Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10738 Pictorial Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

internet access
Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to set a showing to see this lovely 4 bedroom home in Easton Park. This home has formal living and dining room, and kitchen overlooks family room. 42" cabinets with granite counter tops with island and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Split floor plan. Large backyard. Close to everything: grocery stores, retail amenities, schools and parks. Easy commute to Tampa and I-75. HOA approval required - application fee $50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have any available units?
10738 Pictorial Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have?
Some of 10738 Pictorial Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10738 Pictorial Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10738 Pictorial Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10738 Pictorial Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr has a pool.
Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10738 Pictorial Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10738 Pictorial Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
