10306 Stone Moss Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Great 2/2.5 townhouse for rent in Tampa! - Updated 2/2.5 townhome in the charming Stone Creek Community of K-Bar Ranch. This unit has newer drywall, new A/C interior paint, carpet, laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops, kitchen appliances and more. The bottom level features the living room, kitchen, laundry and a half bath, while the top level features both bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a small back patio overlooking the pond, perfect for a little relaxation. Located just off of Cross Creek Blvd close to shops, dining, and other great New Tampa amenities. Pets accepted upon owner and Stone Creek HOA approval.



Stone Creek HOA Application is $100.00

K-Bar Ranch Community key cost is $25.00/per one key

Non-refundable pet fee $200.00



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4939857)