All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10306 Stone Moss Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10306 Stone Moss Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

10306 Stone Moss Ave

10306 Stone Moss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10306 Stone Moss Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Great 2/2.5 townhouse for rent in Tampa! - Updated 2/2.5 townhome in the charming Stone Creek Community of K-Bar Ranch. This unit has newer drywall, new A/C interior paint, carpet, laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops, kitchen appliances and more. The bottom level features the living room, kitchen, laundry and a half bath, while the top level features both bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a small back patio overlooking the pond, perfect for a little relaxation. Located just off of Cross Creek Blvd close to shops, dining, and other great New Tampa amenities. Pets accepted upon owner and Stone Creek HOA approval.

Stone Creek HOA Application is $100.00
K-Bar Ranch Community key cost is $25.00/per one key
Non-refundable pet fee $200.00

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4939857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have any available units?
10306 Stone Moss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have?
Some of 10306 Stone Moss Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10306 Stone Moss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10306 Stone Moss Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10306 Stone Moss Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10306 Stone Moss Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10306 Stone Moss Ave offers parking.
Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10306 Stone Moss Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have a pool?
No, 10306 Stone Moss Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 10306 Stone Moss Ave has accessible units.
Does 10306 Stone Moss Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10306 Stone Moss Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College