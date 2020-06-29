1024 East 14th Avenue - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport green community on-site laundry parking internet access

Welcome home!



Be the first to live in this brand-new luxury duplex nestled in historic Ybor City. Each apartment is fully upgraded. The two luxurious 3BR/2BR units feature open concept kitchens connected to spacious family rooms. The modern style kitchens include new stainless-steel GE appliances, quartz countertops, and soft-close cabinets.



The main hallway of the shotgun-style home leads to two guest bedrooms, one guest bathroom, and a spacious laundry room. The master bedroom at the far end of the home includes a walk-in closet and master bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The laundry room includes full-size GE washer and dryer.



The building was green certified per the National Green Building Standard and joined the Ybor City Local Historic District and National Historic Landmark District in 2019 by satisfying the architectural requirements that makes Ybor unique.



Easy access to interstates I-275 and I-4. 0.6 miles from 7th Avenue Ybor. 1.3 miles from Armature Works. 1.4 miles from Channel District. 2.0 miles from Amalie Arena. With easy access to downtown and the highway, living here will bring a suburban feel to downtown life.

