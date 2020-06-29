All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

1024 East 14th Avenue - A

1024 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1024 East 14th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
green community
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Welcome home!

Be the first to live in this brand-new luxury duplex nestled in historic Ybor City. Each apartment is fully upgraded. The two luxurious 3BR/2BR units feature open concept kitchens connected to spacious family rooms. The modern style kitchens include new stainless-steel GE appliances, quartz countertops, and soft-close cabinets.

The main hallway of the shotgun-style home leads to two guest bedrooms, one guest bathroom, and a spacious laundry room. The master bedroom at the far end of the home includes a walk-in closet and master bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The laundry room includes full-size GE washer and dryer.

The building was green certified per the National Green Building Standard and joined the Ybor City Local Historic District and National Historic Landmark District in 2019 by satisfying the architectural requirements that makes Ybor unique.

Easy access to interstates I-275 and I-4. 0.6 miles from 7th Avenue Ybor. 1.3 miles from Armature Works. 1.4 miles from Channel District. 2.0 miles from Amalie Arena. With easy access to downtown and the highway, living here will bring a suburban feel to downtown life.
Brand-new luxury duplex nestled in historic Ybor City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have any available units?
1024 East 14th Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have?
Some of 1024 East 14th Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 East 14th Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
1024 East 14th Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 East 14th Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 East 14th Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 East 14th Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
