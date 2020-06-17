All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127

10144 Arbor Run Drive · (813) 701-5865
Location

10144 Arbor Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
POSH 4 BEDROOM / 3.5 BATHROOMS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME - Looking, for a community that has is all, then look no more!!! Enter through a 24 Hour Guard House Gate, and wind down the roadway through a well landscaped scenery to your community which has 24 hour gated access. This posh 4 bedroom 3.5 bath town home has all the modern day conveniences. Pull up to the 2 Car Garage and enter the downstairs Bedroom suite with its own 1/2 bath. Up to the first level where there is an open concept living area, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island in the middle Just when you think you have seen it all there's one more level to explore. Up the stairs you'll find three more bedrooms, The Master On suite with Double Vanity, Separate Shower and Whirlpool Tub and Walk in Closet, the third bathroom and Washer & Dryer.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 701-5865 or email 10144-arbor-run-dr@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5544724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have any available units?
10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have?
Some of 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 currently offering any rent specials?
10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 is pet friendly.
Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 offer parking?
Yes, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 does offer parking.
Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have a pool?
Yes, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 has a pool.
Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have accessible units?
No, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127 does not have units with dishwashers.
