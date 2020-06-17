10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

POSH 4 BEDROOM / 3.5 BATHROOMS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME - Looking, for a community that has is all, then look no more!!! Enter through a 24 Hour Guard House Gate, and wind down the roadway through a well landscaped scenery to your community which has 24 hour gated access. This posh 4 bedroom 3.5 bath town home has all the modern day conveniences. Pull up to the 2 Car Garage and enter the downstairs Bedroom suite with its own 1/2 bath. Up to the first level where there is an open concept living area, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island in the middle Just when you think you have seen it all there's one more level to explore. Up the stairs you'll find three more bedrooms, The Master On suite with Double Vanity, Separate Shower and Whirlpool Tub and Walk in Closet, the third bathroom and Washer & Dryer.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (813) 701-5865 or email 10144-arbor-run-dr@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



