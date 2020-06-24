1013 E FERN STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This charming home is a two bedroom/two bathroom, large bonus room and covered carport, located in historical Seminole Heights neighborhood, this is the place to live! The kitchen boosts with lots of cabinet and counter space. Combo living/dining room with decorative brick wall and large picture windows that allows a lot of natural light. Good size bedrooms with updated bathrooms. The bonus room has decorative brick wall and separate bathroom. Additional features includes screened patio, an outside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, additional storage space. Spacious fenced-back yard with nice landscaping. Home is well maintained and move-in ready!

Convenient to I275, Hillsborough river, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and restaurants.