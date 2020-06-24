All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1013 E FERN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1013 E FERN STREET
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

1013 E FERN STREET

1013 East Fern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1013 East Fern Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This charming home is a two bedroom/two bathroom, large bonus room and covered carport, located in historical Seminole Heights neighborhood, this is the place to live! The kitchen boosts with lots of cabinet and counter space. Combo living/dining room with decorative brick wall and large picture windows that allows a lot of natural light. Good size bedrooms with updated bathrooms. The bonus room has decorative brick wall and separate bathroom. Additional features includes screened patio, an outside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, additional storage space. Spacious fenced-back yard with nice landscaping. Home is well maintained and move-in ready!
Convenient to I275, Hillsborough river, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 E FERN STREET have any available units?
1013 E FERN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 E FERN STREET have?
Some of 1013 E FERN STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 E FERN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E FERN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E FERN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E FERN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1013 E FERN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1013 E FERN STREET offers parking.
Does 1013 E FERN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 E FERN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E FERN STREET have a pool?
No, 1013 E FERN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E FERN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1013 E FERN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E FERN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 E FERN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College