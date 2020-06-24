All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 101 Adriatic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
101 Adriatic Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

101 Adriatic Ave

101 Adriatic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

101 Adriatic Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Davis Island 3/2! - Davis Island Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, plus bonus room, single family home on Davis Island has a lot to offer. Located in a great neighborhood, this property is only few steps from Bayshore Blvd. It is walking distance from Tampa General Hospital, shopping and dining on Davis Island as well as Channelside, The Tampa Convention Center, Harbour Island, St. Pete Times Forum, many downtown hotspots, and only one mile from University of Tampa. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4711153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Adriatic Ave have any available units?
101 Adriatic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 101 Adriatic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Adriatic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Adriatic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Adriatic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave offer parking?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Adriatic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Adriatic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College