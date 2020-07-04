All apartments in Tampa
1002 E CRENSHAW STREET
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1002 E CRENSHAW STREET

1002 E Crenshaw St · No Longer Available
Location

1002 E Crenshaw St, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 1925 bungalow duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus a den. You have approx. 1,000 square feet to spread out and you can also enjoy the screened front porch or the back deck. There are ceiling fans throughout, wood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light, 2" blinds, fresh paint, pantry storage, linen closet, decorative concrete tiles in the kitchen and a farm sink. This unit has newer A/C and water heater. Water is included in the rent. Both units share the washer and dryer. Thank you for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have any available units?
1002 E CRENSHAW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have?
Some of 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E CRENSHAW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET offer parking?
No, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have a pool?
No, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

