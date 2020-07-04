1002 E CRENSHAW STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 1925 bungalow duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus a den. You have approx. 1,000 square feet to spread out and you can also enjoy the screened front porch or the back deck. There are ceiling fans throughout, wood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light, 2" blinds, fresh paint, pantry storage, linen closet, decorative concrete tiles in the kitchen and a farm sink. This unit has newer A/C and water heater. Water is included in the rent. Both units share the washer and dryer. Thank you for viewing.