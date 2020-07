Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking

Beautiful 1940's office building fronting SE corner of Columbus in Historic Ybor City. The building has been updated to accommodate a mixture of open co-work space and individual offices. With a little bit of paint and furniture this building will come alive. Upon entering the front door your greeted with original wood shelving that wraps the hallway leading you to a large conference room and co-work space. Light floods the building from all the window's. As you go upstairs you have two offices have private entrance/ staircases; one fronts Columbus and attaches to the café/ main suite and the 2nd is in the rear b/w the buildings. Upstairs boasts 6 large offices/ work areas Ceiling heights are 9-10+ ft on the ground floor and 8-9 ft upstairs. The behind the building there is a fenced area that would make a great outdoor break area. Parking lot behind the building and street parking.