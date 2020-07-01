All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10002 N 11th Street Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10002 N 11th Street Unit B
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

10002 N 11th Street Unit B

10002 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10002 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 2/1 apartment - COMPLETE renovation of the property!!

Text or call 813 294-1970 to schedule a viewing.

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the University Square area.

Wood floors throughout, new windows, central A/C. The kitchen has lots of cabinets & new granite counter tops. Appliances not pictured, but new white refrigerator and oven/stove ready to deliver when tenant is approved.

Interior has been freshly painted. Stackable washer & dryer hook ups.

The two spacious bedrooms share the hall bathroom.

Large side yard and located on a quiet neighborhood street with lots of oak trees.

Conveniently located, near I-275, downtown, USF, Ybor City, Florida Hospital, bus routes, tons of jobs, shopping and restaurants.

Apply online today, this place wont last long - www.MakitaRentals.com

Text 813 294-1970 to schedule a viewing.

Not available for Section 8

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay 2 years or longer. Ideal tenants should have consistent income about 3 times the rent, $2500 per month in income.

DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had a criminal background or evictions in the last 5 years.

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. You can apply online at our website www.MakitaRentals.com. App fee is $45

(RLNE5273234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have any available units?
10002 N 11th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have?
Some of 10002 N 11th Street Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10002 N 11th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
10002 N 11th Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 N 11th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 N 11th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 N 11th Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College