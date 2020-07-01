10002 N 11th Street Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Beautifully renovated 2/1 apartment - COMPLETE renovation of the property!!



Text or call 813 294-1970 to schedule a viewing.



2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the University Square area.



Wood floors throughout, new windows, central A/C. The kitchen has lots of cabinets & new granite counter tops. Appliances not pictured, but new white refrigerator and oven/stove ready to deliver when tenant is approved.



Interior has been freshly painted. Stackable washer & dryer hook ups.



The two spacious bedrooms share the hall bathroom.



Large side yard and located on a quiet neighborhood street with lots of oak trees.



Conveniently located, near I-275, downtown, USF, Ybor City, Florida Hospital, bus routes, tons of jobs, shopping and restaurants.



Apply online today, this place wont last long - www.MakitaRentals.com



Not available for Section 8



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay 2 years or longer. Ideal tenants should have consistent income about 3 times the rent, $2500 per month in income.



DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had a criminal background or evictions in the last 5 years.



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply. You can apply online at our website www.MakitaRentals.com. App fee is $45



