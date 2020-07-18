8911 NW 67th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home on the 18th hole in Colony West Estates! Property has spectacular views of lake and golf course from the spacious 52x15 screened patio with bar and sky lights. This home boasts two master bedrooms, one with a sitting area on the first floor perfect for an in-law suite. This home also features vaulted ceilings, huge wood-burning fireplace, high impact windows and doors, roll down shutters, accordion shutters, and much more! Grab your golf clubs and walk to Colony West Golf Course. Best of all, no HOA!