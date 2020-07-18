All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8911 NW 67th Ct

8911 Northwest 67th Court · (954) 553-1401
Location

8911 Northwest 67th Court, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home on the 18th hole in Colony West Estates! Property has spectacular views of lake and golf course from the spacious 52x15 screened patio with bar and sky lights. This home boasts two master bedrooms, one with a sitting area on the first floor perfect for an in-law suite. This home also features vaulted ceilings, huge wood-burning fireplace, high impact windows and doors, roll down shutters, accordion shutters, and much more! Grab your golf clubs and walk to Colony West Golf Course. Best of all, no HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have any available units?
8911 NW 67th Ct has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8911 NW 67th Ct have?
Some of 8911 NW 67th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 NW 67th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8911 NW 67th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 NW 67th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8911 NW 67th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8911 NW 67th Ct offers parking.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8911 NW 67th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have a pool?
No, 8911 NW 67th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8911 NW 67th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8911 NW 67th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8911 NW 67th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8911 NW 67th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
