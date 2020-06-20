Amenities

8833 South Isles Circle, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed. HURRY! This one will not last on the market. The Perfect Townhome in Catalina - Tamarac. 2/2.5 bed/bath. Upgraded all wood kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and brand new Stainless Steel Appliances. New tile and weatherproof laminate flooring. Full Size Washer & Dryer upstairs, Nice & clean Bathrooms. Community pool. Exterior Storage, Close to Sawgrass and walk to County Rated A+ Schools. Pets under 25lbs ok. Rental requirements: Min. 650 credit score, income, credit & background reports, and tenant application information. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3543049 ]