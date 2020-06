Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the 55 plus community of the Mainlands. This home features updated tile/laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Peaceful from porch, perfect for relaxing.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: First plus two security deposits. All applicants must have credit score of 625 or higher. Pet deposit of $250. Association approval process can take 2-4 weeks. One resident must be 55+.