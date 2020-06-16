8012 Sanibel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters. Community amenities include: Tennis, volleyball courts, pool & spa. Well located near great schools, minutes to sawgrass shopping mall, hospitals, and easy access to sawgrass expressway (869). *Pets under 20 pounds ok *Up to 30 days Approval Process!!! *, no commercial vehicles. Prompt association approval by appointment.