Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:30 AM

8012 Sanibel Dr

8012 Sanibel Drive · (561) 305-7111
Location

8012 Sanibel Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Nice waterfront 2/2.5 Townhouse. Beautiful scenery in a quiet, well maintained and clean community. Two master bedrooms both upstairs, half-bath downstairs. Tile on first floor and Laminated wooden floors upstairs. Screened patio. Hurricane Shutters. Community amenities include: Tennis, volleyball courts, pool & spa. Well located near great schools, minutes to sawgrass shopping mall, hospitals, and easy access to sawgrass expressway (869). *Pets under 20 pounds ok *Up to 30 days Approval Process!!! *, no commercial vehicles. Prompt association approval by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have any available units?
8012 Sanibel Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8012 Sanibel Dr have?
Some of 8012 Sanibel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Sanibel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Sanibel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Sanibel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 Sanibel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr offer parking?
No, 8012 Sanibel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8012 Sanibel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8012 Sanibel Dr has a pool.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have accessible units?
No, 8012 Sanibel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8012 Sanibel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 Sanibel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 Sanibel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
