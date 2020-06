8010 N Nob Hill Rd

Amenities

PRISTINE CONDO FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE GATED COMMUNITY OF ST. ANDREWS, 2 BED/2 BATHS, SPLIT LAYOUT, HIGH CEILING, OPEN DINING, KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, AMPLE BALCONY, UNIT IS ON 1ST. FLOOR, FULL-SIZE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT, WALK-IN CLOSET. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS, COMPLEX HAS A VERY NICE POOL AND SPA, GYM, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS, VOLLEYBALL , RACKET COURT, AND A PLAYGROUND. ALL AGES WELCOME. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING, AND SEVERAL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER.