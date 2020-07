8000 N Nob Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN LUXURY GATED COMMUNITY, ST ANDREWS. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR. GERDEN VIEW CAN BE SEEN FROM BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING-ROOM. LIGHT & BRIGHT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS .NEWER FULL SIZE WASHER, DRYER AND A/C UNIT. WALK-IN CLOSET. RENT INCLUDES: WATER/SEWER, GARBAGE. AMENITIES: POOL, SPA, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, WALKING PATH. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, DINING AND SHOPPING. ALL AGES WELCOME! READY TO MOVE, 2005 CONSTRUCTION! DON'T MISS IT!!!