7913 Tuscany Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse, one car garage and additional 2 car parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area. Completely remolded with new tile on ground floor, vinyl flooring upstairs and plush carpeting on stairs with step protector. Refer to attached floor plan. New neutral paint through out the interior with new bright lighting. Located just off Commercial Blvd with easy access to Florida turnpike and I-75, shopping plaza is <1000 feet away. Credit Score 650+ to be acceptable, looking for a long term responsible tenant to make this their home.