All apartments in Tamarac
Find more places like 7913 Tuscany Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
7913 Tuscany Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

7913 Tuscany Dr

7913 Tuscany Drive · (954) 347-8684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tamarac
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse, one car garage and additional 2 car parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area. Completely remolded with new tile on ground floor, vinyl flooring upstairs and plush carpeting on stairs with step protector. Refer to attached floor plan. New neutral paint through out the interior with new bright lighting. Located just off Commercial Blvd with easy access to Florida turnpike and I-75, shopping plaza is <1000 feet away. Credit Score 650+ to be acceptable, looking for a long term responsible tenant to make this their home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have any available units?
7913 Tuscany Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7913 Tuscany Dr have?
Some of 7913 Tuscany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Tuscany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Tuscany Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Tuscany Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7913 Tuscany Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Tuscany Dr does offer parking.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7913 Tuscany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have a pool?
No, 7913 Tuscany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have accessible units?
No, 7913 Tuscany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Tuscany Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Tuscany Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Tuscany Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7913 Tuscany Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace
Tamarac, FL 33319
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter
Tamarac, FL 33321
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr
Tamarac, FL 33321
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33321
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St
Tamarac, FL 33321
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33319
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms
Tamarac Apartments with BalconyTamarac Apartments with Parking
Tamarac Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity