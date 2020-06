Amenities

ALL AGES, 3/1 Single Family Home with garage in a family oriented neighborhood, very cozy and warm, lot of space, great floor plan, NO carpet, all tile throughout, good size kitchen, formal dining, living and family room, good size bedrooms, screened patio, full size washer and dryer, extended covered garage and ample driveway, great location close to everything, Fast approval, this house is waiting for a new tenant, THIS IS A MUST SEE!