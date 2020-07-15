Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
6751 N University Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6751 N University Dr
6751 North University Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tamarac
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location
6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6751 N University Dr have any available units?
6751 N University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tamarac, FL
.
Is 6751 N University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6751 N University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 N University Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6751 N University Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tamarac
.
Does 6751 N University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6751 N University Dr offers parking.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 N University Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6751 N University Dr has a pool.
Does 6751 N University Dr have accessible units?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
