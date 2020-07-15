All apartments in Tamarac
Find more places like 6751 N University Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
6751 N University Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6751 N University Dr

6751 North University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tamarac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 N University Dr have any available units?
6751 N University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
Is 6751 N University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6751 N University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 N University Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6751 N University Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 6751 N University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6751 N University Dr offers parking.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 N University Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6751 N University Dr has a pool.
Does 6751 N University Dr have accessible units?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6751 N University Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6751 N University Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33319
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St
Tamarac, FL 33321
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33321
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr
Tamarac, FL 33321
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter
Tamarac, FL 33321

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac Apartments with Balconies
Tamarac Dog Friendly ApartmentsTamarac Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FL
Margate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University