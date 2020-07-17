All apartments in Tamarac
Find more places like 6714 N Pine Island Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
6714 N Pine Island Rd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

6714 N Pine Island Rd

6714 North Pine Island Road · (954) 600-0189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tamarac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6714 North Pine Island Road, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodland Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6714 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 2/2 villa with volume ceiling, tile floors throughout, ready for you to call home. Hurricane shutters and full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy screened porch next to master bedroom and fully fenced backyard. Attached air conditioned garage. All age community Great Location! Near Schools, entertainment, restaurants, shopping and major highways. Feels like a single-family home without the hassle! These villas are very desirable & do not come up often, so do not hesitate to schedule an appt. today! Please read remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have any available units?
6714 N Pine Island Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have?
Some of 6714 N Pine Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 N Pine Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6714 N Pine Island Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 N Pine Island Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6714 N Pine Island Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6714 N Pine Island Rd offers parking.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 N Pine Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have a pool?
No, 6714 N Pine Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 6714 N Pine Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 N Pine Island Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 N Pine Island Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6714 N Pine Island Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6714 N Pine Island Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr
Tamarac, FL 33321
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33319
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33321
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter
Tamarac, FL 33321
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St
Tamarac, FL 33321

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 BedroomsTamarac Apartments with Balconies
Tamarac Dog Friendly ApartmentsTamarac Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FL
Margate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity