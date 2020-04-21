All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

6300 NW 62nd St

6300 Northwest 62nd Street · (954) 646-6143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen.
No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed. Association requires 30K yearly income and 675 credit score. Lots of amenities, club house, exercise room, pool table.
Washer and dryer in each floor. Very accessible to all markets, Walgreen, restaurants, hospital, etc. Basic cable included on the rent. ONLY 2 MONTHS TO MOVE IN.
15 minutes from Ft Lauderdale Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 NW 62nd St have any available units?
6300 NW 62nd St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6300 NW 62nd St have?
Some of 6300 NW 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 NW 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6300 NW 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 NW 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 6300 NW 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St offer parking?
No, 6300 NW 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6300 NW 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St have a pool?
Yes, 6300 NW 62nd St has a pool.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 6300 NW 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 NW 62nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 NW 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 NW 62nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
