5901 NW 61st Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool pool table

Beautiful large unit in 55+ exquisite community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor. Corner unit with a lake view. Comfortable master bedroom with walk in closet. stainless steel appliances with an eat in kitchen. Enclosed patio. New laundry facility on the same floor. Storage. Water, Basic cable, sewer included in rent. The many amenities Bermuda Club offers are pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, arts and craft room, billiard room, library. Close to everything, shopping center, dining and entertainment.