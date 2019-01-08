All apartments in Tamarac
Find more places like 5901 NW 61st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tamarac, FL
/
5901 NW 61st Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

5901 NW 61st Ave

5901 Northwest 61st Avenue · (954) 292-1588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tamarac
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5901 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful large unit in 55+ exquisite community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor. Corner unit with a lake view. Comfortable master bedroom with walk in closet. stainless steel appliances with an eat in kitchen. Enclosed patio. New laundry facility on the same floor. Storage. Water, Basic cable, sewer included in rent. The many amenities Bermuda Club offers are pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, arts and craft room, billiard room, library. Close to everything, shopping center, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have any available units?
5901 NW 61st Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5901 NW 61st Ave have?
Some of 5901 NW 61st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 NW 61st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5901 NW 61st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 NW 61st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave offer parking?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5901 NW 61st Ave has a pool.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have accessible units?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 NW 61st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 NW 61st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5901 NW 61st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter
Tamarac, FL 33321
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr
Tamarac, FL 33321
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St
Tamarac, FL 33321
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33319
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace
Tamarac, FL 33319
Lakeview Flats
8800 NW 78th Ct
Tamarac, FL 33321
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321

Similar Pages

Tamarac 1 BedroomsTamarac 2 Bedrooms
Tamarac Apartments with BalconyTamarac Apartments with Parking
Tamarac Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodWoodmont
Sunflower

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity