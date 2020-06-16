5750 NW 64th Ave

Amenities

A must see! This is the rental you were looking for! freshly painted 2/2 condo, new floors in the whole apt, new vanities in both bathrooms, new blinds, located in the beautiful and well maintained +55 community of Bermuda Club in Tamarac. It features spacious bedrooms with walking closets, newer kitchen with granite countertops, stunning water view from the screened balcony. Laundry facilities in every floor and extra storage. Best location just steps from the bus stop. By HOA NO Pets, 30K year income, 675 credit score, Debt to Income ratio 40% or lower. Won't last!