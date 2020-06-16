All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:37 AM

5750 NW 64th Ave

5750 Northwest 64th Avenue · (954) 213-2360
Location

5750 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A must see! This is the rental you were looking for! freshly painted 2/2 condo, new floors in the whole apt, new vanities in both bathrooms, new blinds, located in the beautiful and well maintained +55 community of Bermuda Club in Tamarac. It features spacious bedrooms with walking closets, newer kitchen with granite countertops, stunning water view from the screened balcony. Laundry facilities in every floor and extra storage. Best location just steps from the bus stop. By HOA NO Pets, 30K year income, 675 credit score, Debt to Income ratio 40% or lower. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have any available units?
5750 NW 64th Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 NW 64th Ave have?
Some of 5750 NW 64th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 NW 64th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5750 NW 64th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 NW 64th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave offer parking?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have a pool?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 NW 64th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 NW 64th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 NW 64th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
