June 22 2020

5612 Rock Island Rd. #160

5612 Rock Island Road · (305) 209-4058
Location

5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
No association approval required. Call Fabio @ 305-209-4058 for a private tour. June 1 move-in available!! Quiet and safe living in the gated community of Sun Vista Gardens. Updated apartment features private in-unit laundry with in-unit washer and dryer, New modern tile flooring throughout the entire apartment, central A/C, walk-in closet, screened balcony. Enjoy this beautiful gated community with amenities that include, Volley ball court, pool with hot tub, fitness center, Tennis Courts, elegant clubhouse lounge and much more. Property located less than half mile from the turnpike on Commercial Blvd. and Rock Island Rd.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

