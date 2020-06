Amenities

Rarely find 3/2.5 townhouse in Shaker Village for rent. Conveniently located and offers amenities the family will enjoy. Unit is ready for occupancy. Washer/dryer in unit. This offers formal living, family room and an enclosed patio area for additional space. Master bedroom leads out to an open balcony. It is to love. Association requires 620+ credit score, no evictions and no felony for approval.