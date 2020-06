Amenities

Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.5 Bathrooms * Credit Score Must be 620 or higher per Association * Approval Takes 2-3 Weeks * Ready For Move In June 15th * Huge Balcony off Large Master Bedroom * Beautiful Waterview * Screened In Porch Plus Open Patio all on Serene Canal * Full Size Washer & Dryer * Updated Kitchen with Extra Storage * Family Room/Living Room & Dining Room * All Tile/No Carpet * Huge Front Patio * Basic Cable Included in Rent * Pets Under 20lbs Allowed w/Fee * 2 Assigned Parking * Community Pool/B-Ball/Hand Ball * Pinewood Elem / Silver lakes Midd / Boyd And HS * Located Between Rock Island & University Dr * Non Smokers Only * No Evictions * Low Move In if Qualify * Professionally Managed by PMI * Application Fee $150