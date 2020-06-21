10417 E Clairmont Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

Stunning 1/2 BALCONY, Laundry Room, completely Remodeled with the Best Quality, all new Open Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, All New S/S Appliances, Latest innovation in vinyl new flooring. Distinguished COMMUNITY AT KINGS POINT, Featured are LED LIGHTINGS, Wood Cabinet, 100% waterproof Flooring, New Bathrooms, Full Size Washer Dryer, First Floor Conner Unit , Walking closet, extra deep storage cabinets, water, cable and internet are included. Amenities include 24 hour security entrance gate, BBQ/picnic area, and enjoy the great kings point clubhouse w/ all it's activities & tennis courts, outdoor heated pool & cabana, Gym, Theater and shuffleboard. By Public records this is a 2/2. This unit can be rented as 1 large bedroom with an option to be reconverted to a 2nd bedroom.