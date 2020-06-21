All apartments in Tamarac
Location

10417 East Clairmont Circle, Tamarac, FL 33321
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
Stunning 1/2 BALCONY, Laundry Room, completely Remodeled with the Best Quality, all new Open Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, All New S/S Appliances, Latest innovation in vinyl new flooring. Distinguished COMMUNITY AT KINGS POINT, Featured are LED LIGHTINGS, Wood Cabinet, 100% waterproof Flooring, New Bathrooms, Full Size Washer Dryer, First Floor Conner Unit , Walking closet, extra deep storage cabinets, water, cable and internet are included. Amenities include 24 hour security entrance gate, BBQ/picnic area, and enjoy the great kings point clubhouse w/ all it's activities & tennis courts, outdoor heated pool & cabana, Gym, Theater and shuffleboard. By Public records this is a 2/2. This unit can be rented as 1 large bedroom with an option to be reconverted to a 2nd bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have any available units?
10417 E Clairmont Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
What amenities does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have?
Some of 10417 E Clairmont Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 E Clairmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10417 E Clairmont Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 E Clairmont Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10417 E Clairmont Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir offer parking?
No, 10417 E Clairmont Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10417 E Clairmont Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10417 E Clairmont Cir has a pool.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 10417 E Clairmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 E Clairmont Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 E Clairmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10417 E Clairmont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
