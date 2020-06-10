Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath interior townhome. 1 bedroom 1 full bath down and 1 bedroom 1 full bath upstairs. HOA covers lawn and also has a community pool. Available immediately. New Carpet coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have any available units?
2308 HARTSFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.