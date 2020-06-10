All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

2308 HARTSFIELD

2308 Hartsfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Hartsfield Way, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath interior townhome. 1 bedroom 1 full bath down and 1 bedroom 1 full bath upstairs. HOA covers lawn and also has a community pool. Available immediately. New Carpet coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have any available units?
2308 HARTSFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 HARTSFIELD have?
Some of 2308 HARTSFIELD's amenities include parking, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 HARTSFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
2308 HARTSFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 HARTSFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 2308 HARTSFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD offer parking?
Yes, 2308 HARTSFIELD offers parking.
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 HARTSFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have a pool?
Yes, 2308 HARTSFIELD has a pool.
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have accessible units?
No, 2308 HARTSFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 HARTSFIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 HARTSFIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
